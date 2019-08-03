Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's Debut Marathi Production 'Baba' Heads to Golden Globes
'Baba', released nationwide on Friday, is officially selected for screening at the Golden Globes for competing in the foreign language category.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Maanayata Dutt
Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata's first Marathi production Baba under their banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions will be screened at the Golden Globes 2020.
The film, released nationwide on Friday, is officially selected for screening at the Golden Globes for competing in the foreign language category.
Maanayata said: "We are all so happy and proud that 'Baba' will be screened at the Golden Globes. Our goal is to create meaningful yet entertaining cinema through 'Baba'.
"The movie released today and we hope the audiences receive the film with their love and support."
View this post on Instagram
Here it is, the most awaited trailer of our 1st Marathi film 'Baba'. #BabaTrailer Out Now: Link In Bio #BabaOn2Aug Directed By: @picturewalaraj Produced By : @sanjaysduttprod @bluemustangcreations Story & Screenplay: @manishchalchitra #DeepakDobriyal @mi_nandita @abhijeetkhandkekar @spruhavarad @shaileshdatar @jaywantwadkar @chittaranjangiri1006 @aaryan_Menghji @jayantgadekarofficial @duttsanjay @Sandy_Bhargava @abhijitchawathe @nh_studioz #NarendraHirawat @ashok.subhedar @bhaarti_subhedar @tejasdeoskar @arjunsorte @jitendra1700 @ohardikar #RohanRohan @Ro_prads @rohangoks @aasif_pathan @Nutcase19 @rajshrimarathi @zeemusicmarathi @vizualjunkies Follow us on: Facebook: @SanjaySDuttProd Twitter: @SanjaySDuttProd
They have three films under production already -- a Punjabi film and two Hindi films.
Sanjay S Dutt Productions aims to branch out into regional cinema along with mainstream Bollywood films. They will also be collaborating with many renowned and established directors for their future projects.
Sanjay had earlier said: "We will try to make content driven cinema through our production house but we will not restrict ourselves by making only content driven films.
"I feel content driven films are very important but apart from that, we will make commercial and entertaining films as well and we will make all kinds of cinema."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Friendship Day 2019: These Bollywood Friendships Have Been Setting #BFFgoals for Years
- Ankita Lokhande Gushes Over Boyfriend Vicky Jain in Romantic Birthday Post, See Here
- Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?
- Erica Fernandes on Participating in Nach Baliye 9: Didn't Even Blink Before Saying Yes to It
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 Lakh, Over 150 Bookings Received