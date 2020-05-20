Sanjay Dutt's Kids Iqra and Shahraan are Busy in the Kitchen During Quarantine

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan are in Dubai amid lockdown. While it’s been challenging for the family to quarantine in different countries, the children have found ways of engagement.

The junior Dutts were recently caught on camera in the midst of some kitchen activities. Iqra is seen completing a dish as Shahraan is patiently watching over.

Before the clip ends, the baby girl continues to focus on filling the moulds while the elder boy is cutely doting at his younger sister.

The starlets are winning several hearts on social media and many users have hailed the video as “absolutely delightful” and “too cute”.

In a recent chat with Etimes, Maanyata expressed her wish that the whole family was quarantined together. She said, “This would have been the perfect time for Sanjay to spend time with the kids. The lockdown was sudden and unexpected, so being away from home feels bad but in the end, we make the most of it (sic.)"

On the acting front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen next in K.G.F-Chapter 2 helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, this year.

Apart from this, Sanjay has many projects lined up including Mahesh Bhatt’s directed Sadak 2. He has signed the upcoming action-adventure film, Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

