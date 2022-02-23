Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon Starrer Rom-com Ghudchadhi Goes on Floors in Jaipur

Springing a huge surprise on his fans and followers, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media recently to announce his next movie Ghudchadhi that went on floors recently. The picture that the actor has posted on social media features him seated in a garden, practicing yoga, much to the surprise of his fans, who can’t wait to see their favourite superstar back on the big screen.

Taking to Twitter, Dutt wrote, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence." Besides Ghudchadhi to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 slated to release on 14th April, 2022. He also has Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior in the pipeline.

Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always. pic.twitter.com/IUZzNBFAHl— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 22, 2022

T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy drama Ghudhchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi has commenced shooting in Jaipur. The iconic Jodi of ’90s, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are pairing together yet again for this comedy flick. Alongside this entertaining duo, the film also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. This Binoy Gandhi directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. The script is penned by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi.

Tandon and Dutt are a hit duo of the ’90s who starred in films like Vijeta (1996), Kshatriya (1993) and Zamane Se Kya Darna (1994). They are a part of the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 as well, but do not have any scenes together.

With Ghudchadi, they are seeking to reignite the spunk of their on screen chemistry from their heydays. Through the extensive prep and workshops, the crew can’t stop raving about how effortless the chemistry between them is.

The makers of the film took to their social media platform to share the glimpses from the mahurat puja along with teaser video. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

