Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty Step Up to Help Mumbai's Distressed Dabbawalas

The lockdown has been a struggle for Mumbai's dabbawalas whose on-time meal delivery system used to feed hundreds of Mumbaikars daily. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, in coordination with Aslam Shaikh, cabinet minister for Textiles, Port, Fisheries & & Guardian Minister-Mumbai City, have come forward to help them by providing food to affected families.

Suneil told Mumbai Mirror, "It's an initiative started by Aslam Bhai and Sanju, I had no hesitation in joining hands with them. Prema Cha Dabba becomes even more beautiful when everyone gets together."

Food trucks have already been sent to Pune, where a bulk of these dabbawalas have camped themselves. So far 800 kits of rice, dal, sugar, atta and oil have been delivered to Khed and Malval. Suniel's NGO named Save The Children India is executing the mission to ensure that the food reaches them directly without any middle man.

"The NGO has staff on ground to look into everything. We have a three-month plan in place," said Suniel, adding that they intend to reach 5000 families.

Sanjay Dutt said, "The community that once fed so many in Mumbai is facing starvation today. So, we are delivering them our dabbas with lots of love."