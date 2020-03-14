Sanjay Dutt and Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 to Release on October 23

Ever since Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 1 hit the screens, viewers across the country have been waiting for its sequel. Kannada actor Yash shot up to global fame through the action-packed period film.

Makers have been hyping up the anticipation for the sequel by roping in big names like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Now, they have finally announced KGF: Chapter 2's release date.

The poster of the film was shared by the actors and makers on social media, which announced that the movie will hit the screens on October 23, 2020. 'Rocking star' Yash took to his Instagram handle to share a clip of the poster and wrote that the “KGF Empire” was going to open its gates on October 23.

The red hued poster shows the silhouette of Rocky asking for permission to enter and also reveals that KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing an antagonist in the film, posted the poster on his social media account and wrote that people can "witness Adheera's journey" as and when KGF: Chapter 2 "releases worldwide". The Munna Bhai actor's character Adheera is all set to lock horns with Yash's Rocky.

Announcing Dutt's role in the film, Yash had shared a character sketch of Adheera on the senior actor's 60th birthday last year.

After joining the production, Raveena also regularly posts photos and videos from the set.

