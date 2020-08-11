Sanjay Dutt Announces 'Short Break' from Work for Medical Treatment, Discourages Unnecessary Speculation

Sanjay Dutt has announced on social media that he will be taking a short break from work for medical treatment. He did not specify the nature of his ailment but discouraged fans from making any speculations about his health.

In an official statement, Sanajy said, "I am talking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers to not worry or unnecessary speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back."

On the work front, Sanjay will see the release of his upcoming movie Sadak 2 on OTT on August 28. Needless to say, the actor will be skipping promotions of the movie as well. He is also working on KGF: Chapter 2 and Shamshera and all the film shootings are bound to get affected by Sanjay's absence. However, as promised in the statement issued by Sanjay on social media, he will be back soon on the sets.

Sanjay was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai over the weekend after he complained of breathing difficulties. He was discharged on Monday and returned back home to his family.