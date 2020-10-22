Sanjay Dutt Beats Cancer: Maanayata 'Has Been Crying and Praying', Ranbir Kapoor Among First to Wish Him

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with cancer, took to social media to inform that he has successfully recovered. Within no time, congratulatory messages from fans and friends started flooding social media.

While it has been good news to millions, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt’s happiness knows no bounds. Maanayata has been through Sanjay's thick and thin. A close friend of the actor told SpotboyE how Maanayata was relentlessly praying for her husband’s health.

She has been through all his ups and downs, incarceration, and illness. Maanayata is the best thing that happened to the actor, added the friend. The friend further revealed Sanjay wishes to spend every minute with his twin kids and wife and doesn’t want to move away from their range of affection. Sanjay would step out only when necessary otherwise his "partying days are over."

The 61-year-old shared a message, on Wednesday, on Instagram that reads, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.” As news of Dutt’s recovery spread across the industry, the congratulatory calls started coming in. Among the first to react was Ranbir Kapoor, stated the report.

The actor has several films in the pipeline. Sanjay was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The film also had Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He has Shamshera coming up in which he will be a co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, who essayed Sanjay in his biopic. Sanjay has KGF Chapter 2 to look forward to. He has also committed to Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India.