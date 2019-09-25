Sanjay Dutt Begins Shoot for Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 in Hyderabad, See Pics
Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the much-hyped upcoming Kannada action thriller KGF Chapter 2 on Wednesday, in Hyderabad.
Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.
Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the much-hyped upcoming Kannada action thriller KGF Chapter 2 on Wednesday, in Hyderabad. Director Prashanth Neel took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to share a series of pictures from the shoot location. Prashanth shared the pictures with a caption, which reads, "Once a upon a time....... Adheera...let's see how this epic story ends...#kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad With @duttsanjay sir commences (sic)."
In the pictures, Sanjay can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, which he paired with a black cargo pant. The Kalank actor has shaved his head for the movie.
Once a upon a time....... Adheera⚔️let's see how this epic story ends🗡️#kgfchapter2 shoot at HyderabadWith @duttsanjay sir commences.... pic.twitter.com/IBErFdjWgl— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) September 25, 2019
In KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay will play a character called Adheera, who is the antagonist. In KGF Chapter 1, Adheera's identity was never revealed. But the first part talked about how Adheera gave up on his dream of ruling the gold mines for his nephew and he did that to abide by his dying elder brother's last wish.
This movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, which starred Yash, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.
Earlier in an interview to IANS, Yash had said that the makers have reserved the best for chapter 2. "When we made "KGF: Chapter 1", we had inhibitions, and restricted ourselves in some way. With this kind of success in our side, we are going all out with the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without reservations. We've reserved the best for chapter two," he said.
KGF Chapter 2 will hit the screens in December. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.
