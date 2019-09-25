Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sanjay Dutt Begins Shoot for Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 in Hyderabad, See Pics

Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the much-hyped upcoming Kannada action thriller KGF Chapter 2 on Wednesday, in Hyderabad.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Dutt Begins Shoot for Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 in Hyderabad, See Pics
Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.
Loading...

Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the much-hyped upcoming Kannada action thriller KGF Chapter 2 on Wednesday, in Hyderabad. Director Prashanth Neel took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to share a series of pictures from the shoot location. Prashanth shared the pictures with a caption, which reads, "Once a upon a time....... Adheera...let's see how this epic story ends...#kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad With @duttsanjay sir commences (sic)."

In the pictures, Sanjay can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, which he paired with a black cargo pant. The Kalank actor has shaved his head for the movie.

In KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay will play a character called Adheera, who is the antagonist. In KGF Chapter 1, Adheera's identity was never revealed. But the first part talked about how Adheera gave up on his dream of ruling the gold mines for his nephew and he did that to abide by his dying elder brother's last wish.

This movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, which starred Yash, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.

Earlier in an interview to IANS, Yash had said that the makers have reserved the best for chapter 2. "When we made "KGF: Chapter 1", we had inhibitions, and restricted ourselves in some way. With this kind of success in our side, we are going all out with the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without reservations. We've reserved the best for chapter two," he said.

KGF Chapter 2 will hit the screens in December. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram