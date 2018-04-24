Sanjay Dutt Biopic Teaser Set To Release Today, Here's What We Know So Far

Bollywood's original bad boy, Sanjay Dutt, has lived an off-screen life that is the stuff of movies, with sorrow, scandal and salaciousness to satiate the most vicarious souls. Small wonder then, that the news of his upcoming biopic has got everyone's ears pricked.After much speculation, the first look teaser of Rajkummar Hirani's Dutt biopic is expected to release later today, during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The full trailer of the film will release on April 27 along with Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War.The film has been produced by Fox Star Hindi, a sister company of Hollywood giant 21st Fox Century which got acquired by Disney earlier this year. This development might have prompted the makers to attach the trailer to Avengers: Infinity War, cashing on the hype of probably Marvel's biggest film so far.Ranbir Kapoor will play the conflicted artiste, and the film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala in key roles. Apart from the teaser and trailer, the makers are also expected to release the making video snippets of the film and characters to intrigue audiences. The film is scheduled to release on June 29.Check out Hirani's tweet on the same below: