'Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me': Sanjay Dutt on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman 'assistant'. She alleged that Hirani sexually abused her more than once while working on 'Sanju' last year.
Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Rajkumar Hirani's frequent collaborator Sanjay Dutt broke silence over sexual harassment allegations levelled against the filmmaker. Hirani has directed Dutt in Munna Bhai film series and PK.
In an interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, Dutt was asked for his response to the accusation of harassment against Hirani and whether the third installment in the Munna Bhai film series would still happen in light of those allegations.
"I don't believe in those allegations, first of all. I have worked with him in so many films over the years and I don't know why that lady is putting these allegations because that doesn't make any sense to anyone of us. If you have any allegation to make, file an FIR or do something like that," Dutt told Masand.
Dutt further said he had no idea about what's happening with the threequel of the Munna Bhai, adding, "Last I met Raju (Hirani), he told me that it's 100 per cent happening. (Vidhu) Vinod (Chopra) also said that. But I think they'll make it when they feel the time is right."
Hirani has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman 'assistant'. She alleged that Hirani sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on Sanju, which Vidhu Vinod Chopra co-produced.
The woman had detailed her allegations in an email, dated November 3, 2018, to Chopra.
Hirani, however, had released a statement saying he was "shocked" when the claims were brought to his notice two months ago and categorically denied the allegations.
Hirani's lawyer Anand Desai termed the allegations "false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory" in a statement issued soon after the allegations against the director was made public in a detailed investigation by HuffPost India.
Meanwhile, Dutt is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. is The film is a romance drama set in pre-independence India.
