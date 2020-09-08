Sanjay Dutt Cancer Diagnosis: Maanayata Says Don’t Quit, Trishala Sends Love

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata took to social media to share a note of encouragement for the actor who is undergoing treatment for cancer in Mumbai . She shared a picture of her husband and penned a heartfelt inspirational message along with it.

In her latest Instagram post, Maanayata spoke of never quitting a fight. She borrowed a few lines from the popular song track Ruk Jana Nahi from 1974 film Imtihan which is about staying encouraged through struggle to emerge triumphant in the end.

She wrote, “Ruk jana nahin tu kahin haarke...kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye bahaar ke! )!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Trishala Dutt, Sanjay’s daughter with his ex-wife Richa Sharma, reacted to Maanayata's post by leaving blue heart emoticons in the comments section.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer last month. After the diagnosis, Sanjay had announced a break from his commitments to undergo medical treatment.

However, Dutt was recently spotted on his way to the sets to complete patchwork of an upcoming film. Sanjay resumed shooting for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

A source close to the actor told Mumbai Mirror that the upcoming action adventure had already been stuck for nearly six months owing to the forced break brought down by the coronavirus induced lockdown. The report further added that since Sanjay did not wish to further delay the film he reported at the studio on September 7. All the required precautions and SOPs are being followed while on the set.

Maanyata released a statement on behalf of the family clarifying that Sanjay will be getting treated in Mumbai for the time being. Any travel plan will be further formulated as per the instructions of Sanjay’s health supervisors.