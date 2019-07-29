Sanjay Dutt Confirms Playing Adheera in Yash's KGF Chapter 2, First Look Poster Revealed
The makers of Yash-starrer 'KGF' revealed the first character poster of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from 'KGF: Chapter 2.'
Image of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, courtesy of Twitter
The much-awaited announcement of Sanjay Dutt's casting in KGF: Chapter 2 has been confirmed by the makers and the actor himself. The Yash-starrer sequel will see Sanjay as Adheera, the prime antagonist in the film. KGF: Chapter 2 will mark Dutt's foray into South Indian cinema. The first look of Dutt from the upcoming film was also revealed on Twitter on Monday, which also marks the actor's 60th birthday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the character poster from the upcoming film and wrote, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... Sanjay Dutt as #Adheera in #KGFChapter2... #SanjayDuttAsAdheera."
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... Sanjay Dutt as #Adheera in #KGFChapter2... #SanjayDuttAsAdheera pic.twitter.com/VJ1lKifmla— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019
Sharing the poster on his handle, Dutt wrote, "Thank you 🙏 Truly happy and excited to be a part of #KGF as #Adheera @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 (sic)."
Thank you 🙏 Truly happy and excited to be a part of #KGF as #Adheera@TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 https://t.co/65WazgXaS7— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2019
A couple of months back, the sequel went on floors and it was speculated that the makers have approached Dutt and Raveena Tandon for a special role.
While nothing was confirmed earlier, Yash had stated that they are in talks with Dutt about playing the villain. A few days ago, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 dropped a teaser poster teasing the first look of the character Adheera, while building anticipation around the film and Dutt's birthday.
Unveiling #Adheera from #KGFChapter2 on July 29th at 10 AM.Stay tuned to @hombalefilms.@prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @excelmovies @VaaraahiCC pic.twitter.com/xzmOimDvIA— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) July 26, 2019
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. Earlier KGF: Chapter 1, which released with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office, was also directed by Neel. According to a Times Now report, Yash was quoted as saying that the makers have reserved the best for the sequel and while for the first part, the team held back a little and had certain restrictions, they plan to go all out for KGF: Chapter 2.
