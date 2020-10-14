Sanjay Dutt Confirms Shooting for KGF 2 in November, Here's How He's Prepping to Become 'Adheera'

Sanjay Dutt has been in the news for his heath concerns and recently in a video, the actor confirmed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He did not reveal anymore details but added, "I will beat it."

Meanwhile, Sanjay confirmed joining the cast of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 in November. Sanjay is playing the role of antagonist Adheera in the upcoming Kannada sequel, directed by Prashanth Neel. Sanjay said that he is growing his beard for the look and is also gaining muscles.

Kannada superstar Yash has already started shooting for the sequel of KGF. Filming for the much-hyped film had been halted due to the pandemic but with lockdown eased, the unit is back at work.

Sanjay will also be joining the cast of Prithviraj. The historical drama features Akshay umar and Manushi Chillar. It is said that Sanjay will begin shoot for the Bollywood movie post Diwali.

Recently, Sanjay also flew to Dubai to be with his family. Now he is back and Mumbai and juggling multiple projects while battling cancer.