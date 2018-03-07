English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction
Dutt, who was then shooting his upcoming movie "Saheb Biwi and Gangster 3" in Kolkata, expressed shock when he came to know about the lady's "overwhelming" gesture.
File Image of Sanjay Dutt/ Yogen Shah
A fan of superstar Sanjay Dutt left all her money and belongings in the actor’s name after she passed away on January 15, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The 62-year-old woman, named Nidhi Tripathi, was a Malabar Hill resident. She nominated Dutt as the inheritor of the money in her bank locker and account in her will.
Dutt, who was then shooting his upcoming movie Saheb Biwi and Gangster 3 in Kolkata, expressed shock when he came to know about Tripathi's "overwhelming" gesture.
However, Dutt’s attorney, Subhash Jadhav, has made it clear that the actor would not be accepting any money or property from Tripathi.
In a statement to Mirror, Dutt said, "As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me. I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it."
