Sanjay Dutt Dedicates First Marathi Production 'Baba' to Father Sunil Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared the motion poster of his first Marathi production "Baba" and dedicated the movie to his father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt.

The 59-year-old actor released the motion poster of the film on social media. "Dedicating our first Marathi film 'BABA' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad," Sanjay wrote.

The actor also announced that the film, directed by Raj Gupta, will hit the theatres on August 2.

The movie features Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role and is based on father-son relationship.

Recently, on the occasion of Fathers'Day, Dutt posted a series of black and white photos of his children - daughter Trishala and twins Shahraan and Iqra - and also remembered his father, actor Sunil Dutt, in the same post. He wrote, "Grateful and proud to be blessed with these beautiful children who give my life so much meaning and purpose. Everyday I try to be as good a father to them as my dad was to me! #ProudDad #FathersDay."

Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He has worked in memorable films such as Sadhna, Ek Phool Char Kaante, Gumraah, Mera Saaya, Mother India and Munna Bhai MBBS. He was last seen in the Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai alongside Sanjay.

In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai.

