Sanjay Dutt Defeats Cancer: B-town Celebrities Pour In Warm Wishes

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has finally defeated cancer. The actor has shared the good news with his fans through a social media post.

The actor, in his long post, expressed gratitude to his family, friends, fans and the staff of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai who treated him. He also informed that today happens to be his kids Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday and this is the best gift that he can give to them.

Sharing the post he wrote, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you.”

As soon as he shared the good news, Sanjay’s friends from the industry and fans took to the comment section to express their happiness. Sanjay’s wife Maanyata Dutt dropped heart emojis in the comment, film producer Bunty commented, “@duttsanjay so so happy.”

Producer of Anjaana Anjaani, Krishika Lulla also expressed her happiness and wrote, “Fab”. The famous Indian Chef Vicky Ratnani also dropped emojis in the comment.

Dutt was diagnosed with cancer in August and announced the same on social media. He wrote, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”.

He was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz. The actor has already wrapped the work for Shamshera. The film will also star Ranbir Kapoor.

Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.