Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed with Lung Cancer, Takes a Break for Treatment: Reports

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, 61, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, reports Filmfare. The actor was recently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, but he was discharged in a day.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted the news.

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.https://t.co/IBc6j2XchZ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 11, 2020

Earlier, Dutt, who was hospitalised in the weekend due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, has conveyed to fans that he is taking a break. Dutt, 61, said he needs the break for medical treatment and urged fans not to pay attention to any other speculation.

A rumour has been floating around on social media that Dutt has been diagnosed with cancer.

Dispelling the rumour, the actor wrote: "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

Upon being hospitalised on Saturday evening, the actor underwent a Covid-19 test that showed negative result.

Dutt is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. Last year, he was seen in three films--Kalank, Prassthanam and Panipat.

He will next be seen in Sadak 2, along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

The actor's team told News18 that they would be issuing a statement later.