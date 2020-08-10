Sanjay Dutt Discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, See Pics

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest, has returned back home on Monday.

Images of Sanjay reaching home and waving at fans and well wishers were shared online on social media. Sanjay can be seen wearing a purple shirt and breathing mask in the pictures as he seems to be doing alright after his minor health scare over the weekend.

Sanjay, who turned 61 on July 29, suffered from low oxygen saturation levels. On arrival at the hospital on Saturday, he underwent a rapid antigen Covid-19 test and the result was negative. Sanjay had informed fansa bout his health after hospitalisation in a tweet later on the same night.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Sanjay's first look poster from upcoming movie Sadak 2 was also unveiled on Monday.

He is also all set to play the antagonist Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, opposite Kannada star Yash.

While KGF 2 release date is yet to be announced, Sadak 2 debuts on OTT on August 28.