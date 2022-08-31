Sanjay Dutt Ditches 4545 as His Car Plate Number, Changes It to 2999; Find Out Why

Sanjay Dutt’s love for luxury cars is no news as his garage is full of an exotic range of cars collection. Baba, as fans fondly call him, will reportedly bring home a new Mercedes soon. But the difference this time is that he will no longer continue with his favourite number plate with the number 4545. According to advice from his astrologer, the actor has decided to change the number he has been using for a long time for all his cars, to 2999, as reported by Pinkvilla.

A source close to Sanjay told the entertainment portal that the astrologer suggested the change so that it helps him personally as well as professionally. Earlier the actor used to favour the 4545 as it summed up to his lucky number 9.

The source added, “Baba booked yet another luxurious Mercedes car for him, a month ago, and this time he requested for a new number. You will get to see it soon.” Are you still wondering what made Sanjay Dutt change his number to 2999?

The Agneepath actor was born on the 29th of July, and according to astrology, the sum of the digits in the date adds up to two (2+9=11; 1+1 from 11=2). So the number 2 is considered to give him a better life and the digits of 2999 also add up to 2.

Sanjay has been taking astrology advice for quite some time now and has favoured the number 29 in the past, also when he wanted to make a fresh start in his career. The incident dates back to 2016-2017 when the actor was released from jail in February 2016 and requested the director of his next film to begin shooting on 29 January 2017, since he wanted to start a new chapter of his life on an auspicious date.

On the work front, he was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and is filming for two upcoming films, The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi.

