GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video

Recently, there had been a few reports that Dutt opted out of Karan Johar's upcoming movie after the filmmaker announced that Madhuri Dixit would be replacing Sridevi in the new film.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video
Image courtesy: YouTube/Movie Talkies.com
Looks like Sanjay Dutt is in no mood to talk about rumoured former flame Madhuri Dixit. Recently, there had been a few reports that Dutt opted out of Karan Johar's upcoming movie after the filmmaker announced that Madhuri Dixit would be replacing Sridevi in the new film.

A couple of days ago, Sridevi's elder daughter Janhavi Kapoor had also revealed that Madhuri would be taking on the late actor's role in the film. For the uninitiated, Dutt and Madhuri, who had starred together in several blockbusters, were rumoured to be dating each other back in the 90s.

During a cricket event on Wednesday, when a reporter asked the actor about his reunion with Madhuri in the Abhishek Varman's film, the actor got extremely upset and just walked away. Watch the video here:

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Recommended For You