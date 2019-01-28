LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sanjay Dutt Gets Criticised for Not Wishing Elder Daughter Trishala on National Girl Child Day

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma. She currently lives in the US with her maternal grandparents.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt Gets Criticised for Not Wishing Elder Daughter Trishala on National Girl Child Day
Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
To mark National Girl Child Day on January 24, actor Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a heart-warming photo of Iqra—his daughter with wife Maanayata Dutt—and wrote a loving post alongside.

Sharing a picture of Iqra cuddled in his arms and he kissing her on the forehead, he wrote, “My daughter is my treasure. I pray that every girl child is given the love and care they deserve! ❤ #NationalGirlChildDay.”



Maanayata too commented on the post. Describing Sanjay and Iqra’s bond, she wrote, "The love of your life… your most favourite person of the family #appleofyoureye.”

However, netizens aren’t too happy with Sanjay for forgetting to include Trishala (his elder daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma) in his Instagram post celebrating girl children.

One user commented, “@duttsanjay *Daughters* should have been used if you were impartial to both your girls! How can you just leave Trishala out like that?”

Another wrote, “@duttsanjay The way you treat Trishala is so heart breaking to see. You NEVER post with her even though she keeps posting with you. You have another daughter too..hope you remember. And it's so ironical to see you put this caption when you were never there for your elder daughter to give her the love and care she deserved!”

Yet another commented, “What about your another girl child @duttsanjay????”

Notably, Sanjay was also criticised last year when his biopic Sanju—the highest grossing film of 2018—didn’t mention Richa or Trishala anywhere. Meanwhile, Trishala currently lives in New York City with her maternal grandparents and is known to wish Sanjay on Instagram ahead of his film releases.



View this post on Instagram

mood.

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on





View this post on Instagram

#ablastfromthepast @duttsanjay

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on



