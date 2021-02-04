Sanjay Dutt Gifts 4 Flats Worth Rs 100 Crore to Maanayata, She Returns Them in a Week

Sanjay Dutt gifted four flats, worth around Rs 100 crore, to wife Maanayata in December, but she returned them within a week. The flats are in Imperial Heights building in Pali Hills.

According to the gift deed, Rs 26.5 crore is the circle rate, or the value determined by the government, for these four properties, but brokers claim that the market value of the units is more than Rs 100 crore, reported Moneycontrol.

Two of the apartments are on the third and the fourth floor and there is a penthouse on the 11th and the 12th floor, the gift registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com show. Zapkey is an online platform that aggregates and organises publicly available property registration data.

The property was constructed by Siraj Lokhandwala on the land belonging to Sanjay's father Sunil Dutt, who had a bungalow there. The units come with two open and 15 stilt car parking spaces on the ground and lower ground floors.

The two gift deeds, the one that Dutt made for his wife and the other through which Maanayata, identified as Dilnashin Dutt in the documents, returned the four apartments to the 61-year-old actor. The first gift deed was executed by Dutt on December 23, 2020. Maanayata gifted the apartments back to Dutt on December 29, 2020, the documents show.

When contacted, a representative of Dutt did not comment.

Sanjay married Maanayata in Goa in 2008 and then in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, after two years of dating. On 21 October 2010, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl. The actor was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in August 2020. He is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.