Sanjay Dutt Hilariously Abuses in Punjabi As His ROFL Interaction With Paps Goes Viral; Watch

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most successful stars in Bollywood. The actor, who has appeared in over 140 films in his career, also features in trends due to his hilarious interactions with the paparazzi. Recently, he channeled his inner Punjabi while talking to a photographer in Mumbai and the video of his interaction is going viral on social media.

In case you didn’t know, Sanjay Dutt belongs to a Punjabi clan; he was born to late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt but more on that later. In a clip shared by a paparazzo, the actor can be seen talking to a Punjabi photographer in a “pure Punjabi accent.” He also appeared to abuse in Punjabi hilariously before saying god bless. While he was busy interacting with the said photographer, a few fans around the actor asked him for selfies and pictures, following which the photographer stepped aside. However, Sanjay Dutt did not say goodbye to the photographer in his usual way. “Rab raakha paaji” he said to the paparazzo.

He can also be seen asking the photographer his name in Punjabi in the clip. Watch the video here:

Sanjay Dutt has often showcased his Punjabi accent at various events. Back in 2011-12, while shooting for Ashwni Dhir’s Son Of Sardaar in Punjab, Sanjay talked to the media at a press conference like a true Punjabi and won the hearts of his fans.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt awaits the release of his next film KGF Chapter 2. He co-stars with actor Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar in the film, which is a sequel to Yash’s 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. In the second part, Yash reprises his role as Rocky, who is adamant about fulfilling the promise of becoming rich that he made to his dying mother.

Sanjay Dutt, who has featured in films like Vaastav, Khal Nayak, Saajan, Sanju, Naam, Prassthanam, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Sadak 2, will also be seen in a number of films like Torbaaz, Shamshera, and Prithviraj.

