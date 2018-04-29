English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanjay Dutt is a Benchmark When It Comes to Action Genre, Says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in historic war drama "Panipat" and the actor says he is excited.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Arjun Kapoor praised filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming movie Sanju and said that no one could have been a better director for the biopic based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life.
Arjun said this on Saturday while interacting with the media at the 19th edition of the IIFA awards "Voting Weekend".
"When someone makes a film on Sanjay Dutt's life, he is under tremendous pressure. There could not have been a better director than Rajkumar Hirani who could have shouldered such a huge responsibility," Arjun said.
"Looking at the teaser I can say that the film will make you laugh and cry. The film will tell everything that we have either read or heard about his life. I am sure that everything will be shown in the film. Every chapter of the man's (Dutt) life," the Half Girlfriend actor said.
Arjun also praised Ranbir Kapoor for portraying Sanjay Dutt in the forthcoming biopic.
"I think Ranbir has done an amazing job. He is an amazing actor that goes without saying but there is a lot of pressure doing roles like these."
Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in historic war drama Panipat and the actor says he is excited.
"Of course, I am excited, the nervousness will happen when I finally reach the sets. When films are these scales are announced, you look forward to them as an actor, because you have grown up wanting to do such films.
"Sanjay Dutt is a benchmark when it comes to the action genre and to do a proper action film with him is very exciting. I hope to enjoy more," he said.
The period drama, which also features Kriti Sanon, is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.
Currently, Arjun Kapoor is shooting for Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Also Watch
