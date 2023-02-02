Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan has been achieving great heights at the box office. Ever since its release, the movie has left fans and many prominent celebs gushing over its power-packed storyline and high-octane action sequence. The latest Bollywood personality to join the bandwagon is Sanjay Dutt. On Thursday morning, the KGF: Chapter 2 fame celebrated the massive box office success of Pathaan by lauding the film’s entire team.

“The success of Pathaan is a reason to celebrate, bringing audiences back to the theatres. A big round of applause to Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and the entire team for their efforts and success,” Sanjay Dutt tweeted. Take a look:

The success of #Pathaan is a reason to celebrate, bringing audiences back to the theatres. A big round of applause to #AdityaChopra, #SiddharthAnand, @iamsrk, @TheJohnAbraham, @deepikapadukone and the entire team for their efforts and success. pic.twitter.com/5e6T4DD1yh— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 2, 2023

Sanjay Dutt's tweet came just a week after his KGF: Chapter 2 co-star Raveena Tandon shared her review for Pathaan. She was also ‘blown away’ by the movie’s engaging plotline. The actress thanked the crew of Pathaan for giving the Hindi film industry a reason to celebrate again. She wrote, “Pathaan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, just fantastic! Thank you for being the reason for the industry to celebrate again.”

After KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon collaborated once again for Binoy Gandhi’s romantic comedy flick GhudChadi. The movie also stars Parth Samthaan, Aruna Irani, and Khushalii Kumar in key roles. Besides Ghudchadi, Dutt also has Thalapathy 67 and The Good Maharaja in the pipeline.

The box office collections of Pathaan prove that it has no plans of slowing down. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected ‘big fat’ revenue on its eighth day. The expert predicts that the movie will break the record set by Aamir Khan’s Dangal in the second weekend of its premiere. On Thursday, he shared that the total domestic collection of Pathaan currently stands at Rs 336 crore.

#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue… Collects a big, fat number on Day 8 [Wed], REMARKABLE… Will cross #Dangal in Weekend 2… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr. Total: ₹ 336 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/AFwmA6DgHq— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2023

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the story revolves around the life of agent Pathaan and his quest to take down the lethal terrorist organization Outfit X. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The spy thriller was theatrically released on January 25.

