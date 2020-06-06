Sanjay Dutt Looks Absolutely Cute in this Childhood Photo with Father Sunil Dutt

June 6 is the birth anniversary of late actor Sunil Dutt. His son Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share an unseen childhood picture as he remembered his father on his 91st birth anniversary.

The father-son duo is all smiles in this black and white picture. Sanjay shared the photo and wrote, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!"

Soon after he posted the picture, his wife Maanayata and daughter Trishala commented on it. His wife posted heart emojis while his daughter wrote, "Happy Birthday DadaJi 💙"

On June 1, Sanjay had posted a video in the memory of his late mother Nargis Dutt. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma, miss you❤️" The video had stills of Nargis from her movies, some moments with her husband and some lovable pictures with her kids.

Sanjay is the eldest of the three children of Sunil Dutt and Nargis. His father directed his debut movie Rocky, which was a blockbuster hit in 1981. Sunil was last seen onscreen with his son in a cameo in Munnabhai MBBS.

Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, twelve days before his 76th birthday. At the time of his death, he was the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Union Government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh and was the Member of Parliament from North-west Mumbai.

