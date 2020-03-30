Sanjay Dutt Makes #StayHome Appeal with Folded Hands, Suniel Shetty Urges to Donate for the Poor

Actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest celebrity to have taken to social media to ask people to stay at home as much a possible in order to stay safe from coronavirus. The actor made an appeal with folded hands, asking people to follow the government's instructions.

The government of India has imposed a 21-day complete lockdown in the country, shutting down state borders and restricting the unnecessary movement outside houses. Despite the request to follow it time and again, a number of people are still breaking the lockdown.







To ensure that the restrictions work smoothly for the greater good of humanity, many Bollywood celebs are coming forward to request people to stay indoors and stay safe.

The Bollywood actor appeared in an Instagram video and requested everyone to stay indoors and follow the instructions given by the authorities. He said in the clip that the only way for us to deal with the coronavirus was to fight it all together.

Suniel Shetty has also come forward with a noble initiative. "Helping each other is the only way forward at a time of global crisis like this. We at Save The Children India would really appreciate if every one of you would contribute to this cause in any way possible,” shared the Dhadkan actor.