Sanjay Dutt Meets Ranbir Kapoor's Baby? Actor Spotted Leaving Hospital Where Alia Bhatt Is Admitted

It seems like Sanjay Dutt was among the close friends who met Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby. The couple welcomed their daughter on Sunday, November 6. While the paparazzi spotted the couple’s close friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji make their way to the hospital on Sunday, Sanjay Dutt appeared to visit and bless the baby on Wednesday.

While a confirmation about his meeting with Alia and Ranbir’s baby is yet to be made, Sanjay was spotted leaving the hospital where the new mom is admitted leading to speculations that he might have met their daughter. Ranbir shares a good bond with Sanjay. The actor not only essayed his role in Sanju but also starred in Shamshera earlier this year. Sanju baba has also worked with Alia in Sadak 2.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted earlier in the day making a quick run back home. The new father, who completed 15 years in the industry on Wednesday, is yet to make a first public appearance after the baby was born.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Sunday at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai. Sharing the news with their fans, the Brahmastra actress shared a note on Instagram and wrote, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love – Alia, and Ranbir.”

As per reports, new dad Ranbir broke down when he held his daughter in his arms. Usually, the Brahmastra actor is calm and composed, but with the arrival of his daughter, he became a totally different person. He couldn’t contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picked his daughter in his arms, he started weeping, and looking at him everyone was in tears,” the source told Bollywood Life.

