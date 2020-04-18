Sanjay Dutt Misses His Family as Wife Maanayata and Kids are Stuck in Dubai Due to Lockdown

While staying locked up at home can be hard, it is even harder when you have to do it away from your family. These days, Sanjay Dutt is forced to stay connected with his family virtually as his wife Maanayata and children — Iqra and Shahraan — are stuck in Dubai during the lockdown.

"When the lockdown was announced, unfortunately, Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything," Dutt told Times of India in an interview.

"Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted," he added.

The actor said that he is looking forward to the day this lockdown ends, and he can actually see his family at home. "Although I have them virtually with me, there is a difference. As a father and husband, I am worried about their safety, even though I know that they are fine," he said.

Dutt has been posting awareness videos during the lockdown, both on coronavirus safety and on staying fit at home. He has also pitched in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are facing difficulty organising daily income and food for themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

