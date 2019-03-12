Sanjay Dutt on Kalank Co-star Madhuri Dixit: Want To Do More Films With Her

Karan Johar's ambitious production Kalank brings together the on-screen pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after over two decades. The Munna Bhai star on Tuesday said he would like to do more films with his long-time co-star.Sanjay and Madhuri were one of the most popular reel-life couples and worked together in several hit films in the '90s, such as Saajan, Khalnayak, Thandedar and Ilaka.Asked how it was to team up with Madhuri for Kalank, Sanjay told reporters at the teaser launch, "It felt good to work together after a long time. I'll try to work more with her."Madhuri said that reuniting with former co-stars is always enriching. "We are working together after more than 20 years. Recently, I worked with Anil after a long time. It's always wonderful to work with actors you've worked with before. Even here, it was wonderful," she said.Kalank features an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed Abhishek Varman, the period-drama is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on April 17.Originally, Sridevi was meant to do the film, before she passed away last February. The role eventually went to Madhuri. When asked how it was to take up the role, Madhuri said, "When I was approached to do the role, I had a heavy heart. She was a great artiste and a good human being. When you get a role, you do it your way. But, of course, we used to miss her everyday on set. Once you start work, you have to look beyond that and play your character to the best of your abilities."