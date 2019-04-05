Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Said 'I'm Not a Terrorist'

Rajkumar Hirani's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju did exceptionally well at the box-office. The film earned Ranbir immense praise and critical attention for his striking portrayal of the troubled actor.Even though the film was appreciated by many, a large section of the audiences as well as critics were left disappointed as several aspects of Dutt's life were kept away from the movie. Some even called it a "propaganda" film by Hirani in order to improve Dutt's image.Now, Sanjay Dutt has reacted to the allegations of Sanju being an attempt to whitewash his image in an interview with DNA.“I’m aware that a lot of people said it was an exercise in whitewashing. Frankly, it doesn’t matter. No one spends over Rs 50-60 crore to whitewash anyone’s image. My ‘whitewashing’ happened when the Supreme Court gave me a clean chit — saying I am not a terrorist," Dutt told the publication.“Also, if the film didn’t have an element of truth, it wouldn’t have gone on to do a business of Rs 334.57 crore Surely, something in it struck a chord with the audience,” Dutt added.Sanju, featuring an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala, became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2018. Despite mixed reviews, the film went on to collect Rs 334 crore at the box office.Meanwhile, Dutt is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. is The film is a romance drama set in pre-independence India.