Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Sanjay Dutt Opens Up on Producing New Marathi Film Baba, Foraying into Regional Cinema

Directed by Raj R Gupta and featuring Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role, Baba is slated to release on August 2.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Dutt Opens Up on Producing New Marathi Film Baba, Foraying into Regional Cinema
Image: Instagram/Sanjay Dutt
Loading...

After Prasthanam, Sanjay Dutt will now be producing Marathi film Baba, an emotional drama centred around a father and a son featuring Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role.

Talking about why he chose to back the project, he told Mid-Day, "When I sat for the narration, I was sure that I wanted to produce this film, as I want to be associated with good subjects. It isn't a deliberate attempt to dedicate the film to my father [Sunil Dutt], but he was my rock. I believe that the first person a child looks up to is his father."

Dutt, who is currently neck-deep in work, juggling his time between four films—Panipat, Shamshera, Prasthanam and Bhuj: The Pride of India—revealed that he was also open to acting in regional films. "If something interesting comes my way, I wouldn't mind trying my hand. It's always interesting to try something new," he said.

Meanwhile, he calls the film’s title Baba “an interesting coincidence” considering that he is widely referred to as Baba by his friends and colleagues in the industry.

Directed by Raj R Gupta, Baba also features actors Nandita Patkar, Aryan Menghji, Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi and Abhijeet Khandkekar.

On the kind of roles he’d like to take up moving forward, Dutt earlier said at the film’s trailer launch, "Now, I can't dance around trees and do romance with girls but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do in Hollywood films."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram