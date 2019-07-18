Sanjay Dutt Opens Up on Producing New Marathi Film Baba, Foraying into Regional Cinema
Directed by Raj R Gupta and featuring Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role, Baba is slated to release on August 2.
After Prasthanam, Sanjay Dutt will now be producing Marathi film Baba, an emotional drama centred around a father and a son featuring Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role.
Talking about why he chose to back the project, he told Mid-Day, "When I sat for the narration, I was sure that I wanted to produce this film, as I want to be associated with good subjects. It isn't a deliberate attempt to dedicate the film to my father [Sunil Dutt], but he was my rock. I believe that the first person a child looks up to is his father."
Directed By: @picturewalaraj Written By: #ManishSingh #DeepakDobriyal
Dutt, who is currently neck-deep in work, juggling his time between four films—Panipat, Shamshera, Prasthanam and Bhuj: The Pride of India—revealed that he was also open to acting in regional films. "If something interesting comes my way, I wouldn't mind trying my hand. It's always interesting to try something new," he said.
Meanwhile, he calls the film’s title Baba “an interesting coincidence” considering that he is widely referred to as Baba by his friends and colleagues in the industry.
Directed by Raj R Gupta, Baba also features actors Nandita Patkar, Aryan Menghji, Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi and Abhijeet Khandkekar.
On the kind of roles he’d like to take up moving forward, Dutt earlier said at the film’s trailer launch, "Now, I can't dance around trees and do romance with girls but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do in Hollywood films."
Directed By: @picturewalaraj Produced By : @sanjayduttsproductions @BlueMustangCreations Story & Screenplay : @manishchalchitra
