MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sanjay Dutt Pitches in to Feed 1000 Families Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Sanjay Dutt is pitching in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are facing difficulty organising daily income and food for themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Sanjay Dutt is pitching in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are facing difficulty organising daily income and food for themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means by just staying home and practising social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can," said Dutt.

Apart from social service, the actor is also focussed on fitness, among other things.

"Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," he had recently tweeted.

While on his social service effort, Dutt has gone ahead to help the needy in these times of COVID-19 crisis by joining hands with Sawarkar Shelters. He has made sure that they cover the suburban area between Borivali to Bandra. "Sawarkar Shelters has been a great backbone to execute this plan. They have done much hard work and I thank them for it. I hope that by helping each other, we get through this difficult phase of our lives soon," he said.

Rupesh Sawarkar, Chairman, Sawarkar Shelters, shared: "It is so heartwarming to see people come forward to show unity in this fight against coronavirus. There are so many people who cannot get access to food right now. It is such a great initiative by Mr. Sanjay Dutt to step up and help these people out. His association with Sawarkar Shelters has been a positive one thanks to his generosity. His humanitarian efforts are a motivation for others to do whatever they can to support one another."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,657

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,179

    +1,331

  • Cured/Discharged

    447,477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,701

    +83
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres