Sanjay Dutt Posts Heartfelt Video Thanking Wife Maanayata on Their 12th Wedding Anniversary
Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Goa in 2008.
On the occasion of their 12th marriage anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt message for wife Maanayata Dutt on social media. The 60-year-old actor posted a video clip of multiple pictures with his wife on his Instagram on Tuesday, February 11.
He captioned the video, “Don’t know what I would do without you. Happy Anniversary, @maanayata.” The video is a compilation of four photos of the couple in different attires during different periods of time.
Maanayata reacted to the post with heart emojis in the comments section. She also took to social media to share a picture, where the two can be seen all loved up. She captioned the post, “There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you. Thank you @duttsanjay for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come”.
There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you ❤️ thank you @duttsanjay for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come #happyanniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #togetherness #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏
The lovebirds married in February 2008, and have two kids together: Shahraan and Iqra. The twins are 10 years old and are occasionally spotted with their parents at social events.
On the professional front, Sanjay last appeared on the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. The film received mixed reviews and performed poorly at the box office.
The actor will next star in Sadak 2, which is a sequel of his 1991 hit, Sadak. The movie will also feature Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sanjay will also grace the screens with Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Prithviraj.
