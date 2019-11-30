Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Dutt Promises Strong and Fierce Character in Panipat

Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of an Afghani King, who is the antagonist in 'Panipat'. The period-war film releases on December 6 alongside 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt, in recent times, has shifted to playing fierce and bold characters that fit a leadership role often. After his last appearance as the family's head in Prassthanam, Dutt is set to make his next appearance in Panipat as the Afghani king Ahmad Shah Abdali.

In Panipat, Dutt is set to play the antagonist against Arjun Kapoor who is set on taking over India completely. Sharing a look of his character on Twitter, Dutt stated that it had been a wonderful experience for him to play a strong and fierce character.

Read: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon go from 'Jack and Rose' to Shah Rukh Khan, See Pics

Panipat will see Sanjay Dutt working alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on the big screen for the first time. Sanon will be playing Kapoor's on-screen second wife.

Sanon currently has not revealed to have any direct scenes with Dutt but is in awe of him. Talking about her interaction with Dutt, Sanon had stated how humble and sweet the actor is. She said, "When I met Sanjay Dutt sir, I was charmed by his personality. When you meet him in person, his aura is something else. He is extremely humble and sweet as a person. When he enters the room, you feel that he’s arrived. You feel the energy. I wish I get to do scenes with him in the near future."

Panipat starring Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, and Arjun Kapoor is set to release on December 6.

