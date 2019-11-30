Sanjay Dutt Promises Strong and Fierce Character in Panipat

Sanjay Dutt, in recent times, has shifted to playing fierce and bold characters that fit a leadership role often. After his last appearance as the family's head in Prassthanam, Dutt is set to make his next appearance in Panipat as the Afghani king Ahmad Shah Abdali.

In Panipat, Dutt is set to play the antagonist against Arjun Kapoor who is set on taking over India completely. Sharing a look of his character on Twitter, Dutt stated that it had been a wonderful experience for him to play a strong and fierce character.

Read: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon go from 'Jack and Rose' to Shah Rukh Khan, See Pics

It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong & fierce character in #Panipat. See you all in the cinemas on 6th Dec. pic.twitter.com/RfJwKT3YD2 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 28, 2019

Panipat will see Sanjay Dutt working alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on the big screen for the first time. Sanon will be playing Kapoor's on-screen second wife.

Sanon currently has not revealed to have any direct scenes with Dutt but is in awe of him. Talking about her interaction with Dutt, Sanon had stated how humble and sweet the actor is. She said, "When I met Sanjay Dutt sir, I was charmed by his personality. When you meet him in person, his aura is something else. He is extremely humble and sweet as a person. When he enters the room, you feel that he’s arrived. You feel the energy. I wish I get to do scenes with him in the near future."

Panipat starring Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, and Arjun Kapoor is set to release on December 6.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.