1-min read

After Koena Mitra, Sanjay Dutt Reacts to New 'O Saki Saki' Song from Batla House

Actor Koena Mitra had slammed the new version of the song from 'Batla House'. It was originally featured on her and Sanjay Dutt.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
After Koena Mitra, Sanjay Dutt Reacts to New 'O Saki Saki' Song from Batla House
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Sanjay Dutt is eagerly waiting to start shooting for the much-awaited third installment of Munna Bhai film series.

"I pray to God it happens soon but this should be asked from Mr. Raju Hirani (Raj Kumar Hirani) director of "Munna Bhai..." series. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting," said Dutt.

Following the reports of sexual harassment against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, rumours have it that Munna Bhai 3 goes on hold until Hirani gets a clean chit.

Sanjay Dutt, who was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of Baba in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The movie's co-producer Ashok Subhedar, director Raj R Gupta and film's cast Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar, Aryan Menghji, Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi and Abhijeet Khandkekar were also present during the event.

When asked what kind of films he would like to do further in his career, he said, "Now, I can't dance around trees and do romance with girls but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do in Hollywood films."

"I have had a very long and beautiful journey since my first film 'Rocky'. I learnt a lot in that process because I worked with some of the great actors from the industry," he added.

When asked about the recreated version of his hit song O Saki Saki from Musafir, starring Nora Fatehi, he opined, "It's great that these songs are being recreated and it means that they are still popular. So, it's a good thing."

Actor Koena Mitra had slammed the new version of the song from Batla House. It was originally featured on her and Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen onscreen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and he will also share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Panipat.

