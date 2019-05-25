English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanjay Dutt Remembers Father Sunil Dutt with Throwback Picture on Death Anniversary
Siblings Sanjay Dutt and Priya shared emotional posts on social media marking the 14th death anniversary of their father Sunil Dutt.
Image of Sunil Dutt, Priya Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and Family, courtesy of Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt's Social media handles
On his father Sunil Dutt's 14th death anniversary on Saturday, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt got emotional and posted a black and white photograph of "the pillars of our family". The photograph featured Sunil, Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis along with his sister and himself.
The actor captioned it, "The pillars of our family! I miss you mom and dad."
Mumbai Congress politician Priya Dutt shared a photograph of herself along with her father and wrote, "Parents are so precious, always treat them with loving care. You will only know their value when you see their empty chair. It's been 14 years today since his last hug and I miss him everyday."
See both Sanjay's and Priya's posts here:
Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He has worked in memorable films such as Sadhna, Ek Phool Char Kaante, Gumraah, Mera Saaya, Mother India and Munna Bhai MBBS. He was last seen in the Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai alongside Sanjay.
In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government.
He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai.
The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wOMYhzzqpb— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 25, 2019
