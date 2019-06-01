Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis on 90th Birth Anniversary with a Throwback Picture

Memories never fade! Happy Birthday Mom ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uVqL02Abnm — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2019

The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wOMYhzzqpb — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 25, 2019

One of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema, Nargis passed away at the age of 51 as she was suffering from pancreatic cancer. The fact that her death had hit her son hard is now common knowledge, thanks to the biopic Sanju, made on her superstar son Sanjay Dutt. June 1 marks the birth anniversary of the Awaara actress, and Sanjay paid tribute to his mother on social media using an old photo.The actor shared a black-and-white picture from his childhood, where one of his sister is seen riding piggyback on him as their mother protectively holds onto the younger child. "Memories never fade! Happy Birthday Mom," the Munnabhai MBBS actor captioned the picture.Nargis, who married actor Sunil Dutt after together in her most remarkable film, Mother India, had three children - Sanjay, Namrata and Priya. Last week, Sanjay shared another throwback picture of his family featuring his father, mother and his two sisters, saying, "The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad."Widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses of Hindi cinema, in a career spanning across 1940s and 60s, Nargis gave innumerable hits like Shree 420 and Barsaat, many of which featured Raj Kapoor. In 1980, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and she breathed her last on May 7, 1981, a few days before her son's debut film Rocky was to release.Nargis was brought back to life on screen by actress Manisha Koirala in Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 film Sanju. The biopic had Ranbir Kapoor play the role of Sanjay, with Paresh Rawal portraying the role of Sunil Dutt.