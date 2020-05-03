Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis on Her Death Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a precious throwback picture, remembering his mother, late Nargis Dutt, on her 39th death anniversary.

In the black and white picture from years ago, Sanjay can be seen paying heed to what Nargis is telling him. "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom," Sanjay captioned his post.

Sanjay's post invited loving comments from many, including his wife Maanyata, who posted heart-shaped emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sanjay has stepped in to help the underprivileged. Sanjay is pitching in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai. He is helping the needy in these times of COVID-19 crisis by joining hands with Sawarkar Shelters. He has made sure that they cover the suburban area between Borivali to Bandra.

On the work front, Sanjay is all set to feature in KGF-- Chapter 2, Sadak 2 and Mumbai Saga. All features have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

