MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis on Her Death Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pic

Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis on Her Death Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pic

Sanjay Dutt posted a monochrome throwback picture on social media as he remembered his mother Nargis Dutt on her 39th death anniversary.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a precious throwback picture, remembering his mother, late Nargis Dutt, on her 39th death anniversary.

In the black and white picture from years ago, Sanjay can be seen paying heed to what Nargis is telling him. "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom," Sanjay captioned his post.

Sanjay's post invited loving comments from many, including his wife Maanyata, who posted heart-shaped emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sanjay has stepped in to help the underprivileged. Sanjay is pitching in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai. He is helping the needy in these times of COVID-19 crisis by joining hands with Sawarkar Shelters. He has made sure that they cover the suburban area between Borivali to Bandra.

On the work front, Sanjay is all set to feature in KGF-- Chapter 2, Sadak 2 and Mumbai Saga. All features have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,099,987

    +16,437*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,441,767

    +55,248*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,097,858

    +34,337*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,922

    +4,474*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres