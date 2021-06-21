Sanjay Dutt Returns To Dubai After A Short Stay In Mumbai: Report

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly returned to Dubai after spending a week or two in Mumbai. He has been living in Dubai with wife Manyata and children Shahraan and Iqra due to his cancer treatment and the growing numbers of Covid-19 cases in India. He had come to India alone but the purpose of his visit is still not known. There wasn’t any work related to upcoming films as the shoots of many of his films have not yet started.

Meanwhile, during his trip, he was seen on his way to meet road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

A source told ETimes that the Dutt family have been living in Dubai for the past four to five months.

Recently, Sanjay announced on Twitter that he has obtained a Golden Visa. Seems the family has no plan of returning to the country soon. In such a scenario, the actor would have to shuttle whenever he is required for a shoot in India.

The star’s future projects include KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India. KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag. Earlier, it was due for release on July 16 but reports suggest that it is likely to get postponed due to the pandemic.

In the controversial Prithviraj, Sanjay will feature alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari will also be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is based on the life of legendary Hindu emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. It is expected to release on the occasion of Diwali this year.

In Bhuj: The Pride of India, the Naam actor will star alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar. According to reports, the makers are gearing up to release the film on August 15.

