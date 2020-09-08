Sanjay Dutt Returns to Set to Complete Patchwork on Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shamshera

Sanjay Dutt recently announced that he will be taking a break for medical attention after reportedly being diagnosed with lung cancer. However, the actor was seen back on sets on Monday and is said to have to resumed shoot for the action-adventure film, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

"The film has been stuck following the six-month coronavirus-induced lockdown and Sanjay did not want to delay it further. So, even though he is currently undergoing treatment, he reported at a city studio on Monday, taking all the necessary precautions and following the SOPs while on the set,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the actor as saying.

The actor was papped outside a studio in Mumbai and was seen greeting the paparazzi by waving at them. Take a look at the pictures:

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalised a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

In the statement, Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt, said that the initial treatment of the actor would continue at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the Covid pandemic situation eases.

The statement read: "To all of Sanju's fans and well wishers, I can't begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.

As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in. In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. (Sanjay Dutt's sister) Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort.

For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress. Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family.

While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners."

Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, it is speculated that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer.