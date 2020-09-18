Sanjay Dutt Reunites with Kids in Dubai After Months, Maanayata Shares Family Portrait

Actor Sanjay Dutt is spending time with wife Maanayata and their children Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai. In an Instagram picture Maanayata posted on Friday, the couple and the kids came together for a family portrait.

"Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod," she captioned the post.

Maanayata and the kids were in Dubai during lockdown but she flew down to Mumbai alone a while back after Sanjay's illness was detected. The couple recently returned to Dubai to be with their children. Sanjay reunited with his children after months.

On August 11, Sanjay, who was hospitalised a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta said that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his official Twitter account on August 11.

The actor wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, and in response the PM hoped for his good health. In his birthday message for PM Modi, the actor wrote, "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness (sic)." In reply, PM Modi wrote, "Thanks @duttsanjay. I pray for your good health and wellbeing."