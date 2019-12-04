Sanjay Dutt Reveals He Still Keeps Count of His 300+ Girlfriends

Sanjay Dutt is an actor who likes to keep it cool and casual both on-screen and off-screen. The actor recently played around with a joke from his biopic Sanju regarding the number of girlfriends he had in the past.

With Panipat's release just around the corner, Dutt along with Kriti Sanon and Ashutosh Gowarikar made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. The episode included Dutt talking about his experiences in prison and how he used to work day and night to get his prison term reduced.

Talking about his experiences, host Kapil Sharma brought up the topic of Dutt having around 308 girlfriends as stated in his biopic Sanju where Ranbir Kapoor starred as the protagonist. Playing along with the joke Dutt stated that he still keeps count of his girlfriends and that Sanon's impressive performance made her a worthy potential of being his 309th girlfriend.

Sanon had also in the past expressed her admiration for Dutt's humble nature as well as his energy on the film sets. She had also revealed that she did not have any direct scenes with him and was eagerly waiting for a chance. Well it seems like Kriti Sanon's acting skills have not gone unnoticed by Sanjay Dutt.

The two will be appearing alongside Arjun Kapoor in Panipat releasing on December 6.

