Photos: Sanjay Dutt Rings in 59th Birthday With Wife & Close Friends; Daughter Trishala Extends Best Wishes

Happy happy birthday @duttsanjay ❤️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jul 28, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT

Trishala Dutt is often seen posting heartwarming pictures with her "daddy dukes" aka Sanjay Dutt. On Dutt's 59th birthday today, she was the first to wish the star on social media. Pretty active on Instagram, Trishala shared an adorable selfie with her actor father and wrote: "Happy Birthday, Daddy Dukes".Trishala, who was born to Dutt and his ex-wife Richa Sharma in 1988, lives in New York. But the Bollywood actor always makes sure that he takes time out of his busy schedule for his girl. Last year, Dutt had released the trailer of his comeback film Bhoomi on Trishala's birthday.Coming back to Dutt's special day, the actor had a midnight birthday celebration with his wife Maanyata Dutt and a few close friends from the industry. While he was clicked in an all-black Pathani suit, his wife too opted for a black ensemble.R Madhavan, Amrita Arora and Tanishaa Mukerji among others, were spotted at the party.Madhavan also took to Instagram to share a click from Dutt’s party and wished him an “extraordinary year” ahead.Take a look at all the wonderful pictures from Dutt’s birthday bash that happened last night: