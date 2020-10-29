Sanjay Dutt Rocks New Platinum Blonde Hair, Take a Look

Sanjay Dutt’s fans were concerned a few weeks back when he was undergoing cancer treatment. Few pictures were shared at the time and showed a visibly sick Sanjay who had lost significant weight.

However, the actor has successfully beaten cancer and is back home with family. Spending time with family has done well for Sanjay as he appears better healthwise.

A few visuals were recently shared by Sanjay’s hairdresser on social media. The pictures show Sanjay flaunting a new hair makeover. The actor is seen in platinum blonde hair and looks in better shape too. He is wearing sunglasses and a blue t-shirt.

The post was captioned as, “Dutt’s The Way ... AHAA-AHAA The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair Done By Shariq & Rhea : Hair Artists @Salon Hakim’s Aalim”

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer but was able to get cured soon. He broke the happy news on the day of his twin kids’ birthday. He wrote, “ I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family (sic.)”

Sanjay’s wife Maanyata who had been a strong support throughout the journey was elated to see her husband back home completely recovered. She gave a glimpse of Dussehra celebrations with family on social media. Maanyata shared a video and wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride (sic.)”

Sanjay will soon return to the set to complete his pending projects. Recently, Akshay Kumar expressed his joy of Sanjay’s return to shooting. The two will be seen in the upcoming film, Prithviraj. Sanjay also has Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2 in the pipeline.