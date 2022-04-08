Sanjay Dutt Says Actors Should Embrace Their Age On Screen: I Can't Romance Alia Bhatt in My 60s

Following the announcement of Sanjay Dutt’s pivotal role in KGF Chapter 2, the actor has been thrust into the limelight of late. Dutt’s first look as Adheera, the antagonist of KGF 2 created a buzz among fans which only magnified the overall promotions for the movie. Dutt himself is on a KGF 2 themed promotion drive to reach out to as many potential viewers as possible.

During a recent interview with Good Times, the actor was asked if he was okay with starring in romantic roles with younger actresses. The actor insisted that one has to come to terms with their age. When the interviewer stated that people do not like to play their real ages in movies, Dutt clapped back with, “Arrey ab hai to thodi main alia bhatt ke sath romance karunga. (I cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age). Ya so I mean it’s like that, you got to move on.”

Incidentally, Alia was Dutt’s co-star in the film Sadak 2, which released on OTT last year.

His movie, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor was brought up during the interview, and Dutt commented on working with younger generations by saying, “They are very hardworking kids, they are focused and it feels nice to see them and to work with them.”

KGF 2 would be released on the 14th of April with Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt as leads and Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles. The movie is backed by production house Hombale Films and its founder Vijay Kirangadur. The movie’s crew line-up includes Bhuvan Gowda for cinematography, Ujawal Kulkarni as the editor and Ravi Barsur as the music director. This highly anticipated sequel is also available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

