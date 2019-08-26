Sanjay Dutt Says He's Not Joining Any Political Party, Refutes RSP Chief's Claims

A day after Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief and state minister Mahadev Jankar claimed that Sanjay Dutt would join his party on September 25, the Bollywood actor on Monday clarified he would not be joining politics anytime soon.

"I will not be joining any political party. Mr. Jankar is a dear friend and brother of mine and I humbly wish him good luck for his future endeavours," said Sanjay, who was fielded by Samajwadi Party as a Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow in 2009.

It all started when at a recent event, a video clip of the actor was played, in which he had said, "I congratulate RSP National President Mahadev Jankar, my friend and my brother. If I would have been here, I would have come."

Following this, Jankar had claimed, "Just now you heard the bytes of big boss... big brother. Sanjay Dutt has given September 25 day to join (RSP)." However, Monday's clarification by Sanjay puts an end to all speculations.

RSP founder and cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar had said on Sunday that Sanjay is set to re-enter politics, nearly ten years after his maiden political venture as a Samajwadi Party candidate failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh. The RSP is a junior ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

Jankar said the RSP was tapping the film industry to expand his party which mainly represents 'Dhangar' or the shepherd community. "...We have started working in the film sector as well to expand our party. As part of which, actor Sanjay Dutt is also joining the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh on September 25," he had said.

