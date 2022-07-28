Sanjay Dutt Says 'Shamshera Got Hate From People Who Didn't Even Watch It', Calls It 'Horrible'

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera failed to connect with the audience and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The film gained majorly negative reviews from the critics and also faced trolling on social media. Days after, Sanjay Dutt took to social media and issued a statement to answer those who have been expressing hate about the movie. The veteran actor mentioned that it’s ‘horrible’ to see that most of the hate is coming from the people who have not even watched Shamshera.

“Films are acts of passion – passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you’ve never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It’s a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It’s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later,” he wrote.

Dutt also heaped praises on Karan Johar and added that he will always stand by him irrespective of the fact that his movie is a blockbuster or a failure. “Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn’t even watch it. I find it horrible that people don’t respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on it was brilliant. He trusted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh,” his statement added.

“Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always,” he further wrote.

Sanjay Dutt also shared that the film has given him several memorable moments with co-star Ranbir Kapoor which he will cherish forever. Dutt concluded by saying that it pains to see how netizens are trolling and spreading hatred on social media about the movie, without considering the hard work that has been put in its making.

