Sanjay Dutt Sends Out Happy New Year Wishes With Postcard Perfect Photo of Kids

Marking the first day of 2023, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle to share an adorable photo with his kids and sent out New Year greetings to his fans and well-wishers. The photo was also accompanied by a little note which read, “Nothing like spending New Year with my little ones ❤️ Happy New Year from our family to yours! Wishing you all good health, prosperity, and happiness in 2023!”.

Sanjay along with his kids, posed candidly for the camera. While his daughter Iqra hugged him and dozed off on his shoulder, son Shahraan held him close with all the love and affection. The trio surely has captured a happy moment worth cherishing.

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt often shares cute photos of their kids on social media, for which she enjoys a massive fan following. She had earlier sent out Christmas wishes to her fans with a happy family photo. Maanayata, kids Iqra and Shahraan, and Sanjay posed alongside a Christmas tree. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones! Wishing everyone infinite joys and immeasurable happiness." (sic)

Meanwhile on the work front, Sanjay Dutt has been reportedly roped in for playing the role of a villain in Tollywood superstar Dhanush’s next. Dhanush has announced a massive pan-India project with Shekar Kammula. Sanjay will also be seen playing antagonist in Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Thalapathy 67’. The action drama is said to have multiple villains and Sanjay would most likely be one of them.

Sanjay was last seen in the Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The film turned out to be a hit garnering the likes of fans and critics alike. The film also broke all box office records. Earlier on speaking about the film, the actor told a news portal, “The journey has been a great one for me. Because from where I entered the industry – playing an action hero in larger-than-life films – I got a chance to go back to that zone with Adheera and KGF: Chapter 2". Raveena Tandon also played a pivotal role in the film.

