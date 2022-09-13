Sanjay Dutt Set to Play Villain in Thalapathy Vijay's Next for Rs 10 Crore: Report

Sanjay Dutt garnered rave reviews from critics and movie buffs with his amazing performance as the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. And now there is buzz that Sanjay is returning as a villain again in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, according to Pinkvilla. A source close to the development told the media house that the script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and Sanjay Dutt is ‘one of the many baddies in this yet-to-be-tilted film.’

The insider also shared that Lokesh has been in conversation with the Munna Bhai MBSS actor for a while now and things have now finally fallen in place. “The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of Rs 10 crore to act in the film,” revealed the source.

The report further stated that the film will release pan India. “Lokesh Kanagaraj is slowly getting fame in the Northern belt after the release of Vikram and he is planning to take things a notch higher with Vijay’s next,” it added.

The insider continued and said that it is a slow and steady process for Vijay as well to make a mark in the Hindi belts. The shooting is expected to begin by October or November this year added the source.

The media portal also mentioned another that the star cast will also be joined by Prithviraj in a negative role. However, the paperwork is yet to be done. The makers are also targeting the big release on Diwali next year. It would be the second release of the year for Vijay after Varisu which is gearing up for its theatrical release in January, next year.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He currently has Ghudchadi where he will share the screen space with Raveena Tandon.

